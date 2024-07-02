Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Twist: Bhagyashree angry with Rajat-Savi marriage talk; warns family against it

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting quite close to little Sai. She has become her teacher didi and pari too. Savi showers all love and affection on Sai, and also reprimands the kid’s father Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) to be more responsible as a father. We also wrote about Rajat being left alone in the house along with Sai, after his parents went out of town. Rajat wanted the help of Savi, but also heard about the wedding plans of Rajat with Savi and got startled.

The upcoming episode of the show will see Bhagyashree (Pallavi Pradhan) getting to know of talks happening for Rajat and Savi’s marriage and the fact that Isha is giving air to it. As we know, Bhagyashree and Isha have their own differences and indulge in fights always. So Bhagyashree will be seen warning Rajat and her husband about giving any room for Savi to come into Rajat’s life. She will tell her family that she will immediately look for a Gujarati girl to wed Rajat. Bhagyashree will be adamant about not giving Rajat in marriage to Savi, which means into the home of Isha.

Rajat accidentally overheard Isha and Shantanu talking about Rajat and Savi’s wedding. Rajat got angry and fumed at the very thought of it.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.