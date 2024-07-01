Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Twist: Rajat goes to seek Savi’s help; overhears Isha’s talk of Rajat-Savi marriage

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) always showering her care, love and concern for little Sai. She was unhappy with the fact that Sai’s father Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj), who is a busy man, does not find time for his daughter and her necessities. However, at the school sports day event, Savi was surprised to find that Rajat was present. However, when Sai fell down and hurt her leg, Rajat over-reacted and created a fuss. Savi explained to Rajat that such things happen with kids and they should not worry.

The upcoming episode will see Rajat’s parents playing a mind game with their son. They will deliberately fake some work and will go out of station, leaving Rajat with Sai. The maid will not be working and this will make Rajat worried. He will be forced to knock on the door of his neighbour, Savi in order to find some help for his daughter. However, Rajat will overhear a phone talk of Isha’s where she will be talking about Rajat and Savi’s wedding. This will shock Rajat.

Also, Rajat’s past will now be brought to the fore, with it being shown that Rajat’s wife Aashka (Kaveri Priyam) had left him, when he was crying and pleading for her support.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1260 30th June Written Episode Update

Isha assumed that Savi had feelings for Rajat. She was happy to know about it and wanted to take the alliance ahead. She took it upon himself to meet Rajat at his office to know more about him.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.