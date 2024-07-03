Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Twist: Rajat-Savi get locked in each other’s arms; results in their first big fight

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) trying to manage his daughter as he mourns his big loss of losing his wife. As we know, his back story is saddening with his wife having left him after the birth of their daughter. We have already written about Isha harbouring plans of getting Savi married to Rajat. She event went to his office to find out more about him. On the other hand, Rajat overheard a conversation related to Rajat’s marriage with Savi and was perplexed.

The upcoming episode will see Rajat and Savi in a rather uncomfortable position as they will be in the lift. Due to some commotion, they will end up being locked in each other’s arms in the lift. When the lift will open, they will be seen together, and this sight will be seen by Rajat’s parents and Isha too.

While Isha will be happy that Savi is finally getting close to Rajat, Bhagyashree will be unhappy. She will warn Savi, asking her to stay away from her son. This will make Rajat angry and he will talk ill of Isha. Savi will not be able to hear this, and she will scold Rajat for being rude to her mother. Rajat will also talk about how Isha spies on him at office. Rajat will ask Savi to keep distance from him and his daughter.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1262 2nd July Written Episode Update

Rajat had a painful incident when Aashka’s boyfriend mocked him. Rajat scolded him and showed him his rightful place.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.