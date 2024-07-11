Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Twist: Savi helps an intoxicated Rajat; Savi – Rajat’s close moment

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) having a great day at the event where he was awarded the biggest award. The best drama-filled moment was when he won the award from Harsh, who is Aashka’s husband. In his speech, Rajat credited Aashka with all the credit for the victory and award which made Harsh angry and embarrassed. He later told the reporters present that he was happy with Rajat’s achievement and would throw a party for him.

The upcoming episode will see Rajat being inebriated and totally out of his senses. Rajat will get drunk and depressed when Harsh will poke him and hurt him. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will help him out of the party and get him home. The two of them will come home with Savi holding him and bringing him. As Savi will place Rajat on the sofa, her hair will get intertwined with his shirt button. The two of them will be involved in a close moment, but Rajat will totally be knocked out without having any knowledge of anything.

What will happen next? Will this closeness get them in love? This is truly a filmy affair!!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.