Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Twist: Savi nurses Sai’s injury; Rajat gets angry

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting quite close with the child Sai. As we know, the show has taken a leap after the death of Ishaan Bhosale. Savi is a teacher now, and is dealing with her loneliness of being a young widow, while teaching children at school.

Sai is the daughter of rich businessman Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj). Rajat is a very busy man, with less time for his daughter.

The upcoming episode will see Sai getting hurt in the sports day competitions at school. She will be hurt on her leg and will be crying. Savi will talk to her gently as she will nurse her with ointment and treat her injury. Rajat will come there and will be shocked to see his daughter being hurt and not being treated by a doctor. He will angrily lift Sai and will walk, while Sai will hold on to the bracelet of Savi. Savi will be forced to walk along with Rajat and the kid. She will try to tell Sai to leave her hand, but the kid will not. Eventually, Rajat will get to know of Savi being behind him. He will stop and will get angry at her. Savi will explain that there is no need to see a doctor, as she has nursed the wound and that kids keep tripping and falling which should not be taken seriously.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1257 27th June Written Episode Update

Savi got worried for Sai as Rajat did not turn up at school to pick up Sai after school hours. Savi and Rajat got into a misunderstanding on phone which angered Savi.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.