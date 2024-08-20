Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Aashka’s plan fails; Rajat and Savi get married

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) stopping the wedding after the accusation of Aashka (Kaveri Priyam) on Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj). Aashka revealed to Savi about Rajat and Aashka having an elder son too, and how Rajat was abusive towards his own son, beating him. Aashka showed a video of the same to Savi, which Savi showed to her family. Savi yelled at Rajat and stopped her wedding plans. She said that she did not want to see the face of Rajat again. Everyone assembled was shocked while Aashka enjoyed the scene. Later, Aashka was seen sharing her happiness at stopping the marriage with Arsh.

However, the upcoming episode will see a turnaround. Savi will be drawn towards little Sai again, and this will further make her question her own decision. Sai’s eager words to call her as her mother, will prompt Savi to not go back on the marriage, at least for the sake of Sai. Savi will later decide to get married to Rajat. Rajat and Savi will ultimately be seen taking their marital vows.

It will be interesting to see how Aashka and Arsh react to the wedding having happened.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.