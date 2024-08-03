Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Rajat and Savi reach the marriage registrar’s office; want to get married

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) longing to be with little Sai. Sai has chosen her as her custodian at court, much against the wishes of her parents. Both Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Aashka (Kaveri Priyam) are also trying to get the custody of Sai. We saw Rajat and Savi getting closer with every happening event between them.

The promo of Rajat and Savi’s marriage has thrilled fans. And now it is time for it to happen. After much deliberation, the upcoming episode will see Rajat’s father having a hearty talk with Rajat over his marriage with Savi. While Bhagyashree will witness an emotional reunion between the father and son, Rajat will agree to the marriage.

Rajat and Savi will be seen going to the registrar’s office to get married. However, the registrar will scold them for having run away from home and wanting to get married at this age. Also, he will say that the wedding plea has to be registered a month in advance for it to materialize. Rajat and Savi will have a fight before the registrar and will go home after creating a scene.

With this, the families will join to get Rajat and Savi married.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.