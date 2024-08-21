Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Rajat introduces Savi as Mrs Thakkar in court; Aashka shocked

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Aashka (Kaveri Priyam) trying to stop the wedding of Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) by revealing that they have a son out of their marriage and that Rajat was abusive towards him, and used to beat him up. Savi reacted angrily to the truth and called off the marriage. She refused to see the face of a man like Rajat again. Aashka was very happy that she succeeded in stopping the wedding. We saw Aashka and Arsh enjoying the moment after Rajat and Savi’s marriage was halted. However, we also saw Savi being drawn towards little Sai and she decided to change her decision. Savi agreed to marry Rajat for Sai’s sake. The marriage happened after much drama. However, Aashka was unaware that the wedding was happening.

The scene will soon shift to that of the court where Sai’s custody battle will be fought. Aashka will arrive there along with Arsh. Rajat and Savi will come there too. Aashka will get a shock of her life when Rajat will introduce the court to Savi. He will call Savi Mrs Thakkar. This will silence the court and Aashka will be stunned and will wonder how the marriage happened.

What will the court decide now on Sai’s custody?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.