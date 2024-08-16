Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Rajat-Savi’s drama-filled Haldi; fight with each other

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the pre-wedding rituals of Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) taking centre stage. We saw the engagement happening amid fun, frolic, music, dance and lots of drama. Singer Shaan had graced the occasion and the sequence was captivating with the best of music. We saw Sai making a ring for Savi which Rajat put on her finger during the engagement.

The upcoming drama will see the Haldi function happening. The two families will have a great time which will have its element of fight and arguments. The song and dance event will be fun-filled with both families competing against each other. Also, during the haldi function, Rajat and Savi end up in a quarrel when a flower thrown by Rajat, aimed at someone else, will hit Savi. Savi will get angry and this will lead to a cute fight moment.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.