Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Savi and Rajat get shocked to know about their engagement; family drama at its peak

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) getting involved in a major fight. Rajat went to the extent of mocking Savi that whoever will get married to her, will be miserable in life. Shantanu told Savi that he had a very good alliance for Savi and that she should think about it. Savi who was angry at Rajat’s fight agreed for the alliance and told her father to go ahead without asking for details. Meanwhile, Rajendra, Rajat’s father and Shantanu planned to get Rajat and Savi engaged and booked a hall.

The upcoming episode will see Bhagyashree along with her family and Rajat reaching the venue where Rajat’s engagement will be to happen. Shantanu will also bring his family along with Savi to the same hall. Rajat and Savi will be furious to see each other at the place. Bhagyashree and Isha will end up fighting, and later it will be revealed that Shantanu and Rajendra plan to get Savi and Rajat engaged. Both Savi and Rajat will get angry and will drag their fathers and go away.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.