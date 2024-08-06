Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Savi and Rajat talk about their marriage; mock each other

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the fathers of both Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) deciding to get their kids married. As we know, they brought their families to the venue without telling them anything about the alliance. They planned to get them engaged at the venue. However, Rajat and Savi were shocked to see each other as their suitor. They did not get engaged at the venue, but they surely contemplated about marrying for the sake of Sai.

The upcoming episode will see Rajat meeting Savi at her school. The two of them will talk about getting into a contractual marriage. Rajat will tell Savi not to expect anything from him as a husband. Savi will feel sorry that she is marrying a ruthless guy like him just because she is in love with Sai. The two of them get into a verbal clash when Rajat talks about their marriage being a deal. It will be interesting to see Rajat and Savi coming full circle and accepting each other for the sake of Sai.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.