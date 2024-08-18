Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Savi Calls Off The Wedding After Uncovering Rajat’s Secret

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) wedding rituals. In the previous episode, Rajat hesitates to help Savi with her undone dori and stained blouse but asks Nisha to assist her instead.

Meanwhile, Ashika’s car breaks down, delaying her arrival at the family event. She later discovers that Rajat and Savi plan to marry for Saisha’s custody. Ashika confronts Bhagyashree, who confirms the marriage and warns Ashika about losing the custody case. This leaves Ashika shocked and determined to fight back.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Milind talking to Savi about Rajat’s life as she starts her new life with him. He blesses her and assures her that whenever or wherever she goes, her brother Milind will always stay with her and comment on it.

Later, Thakkar waits for Savi, and suddenly, she comes and tells them to stop this ritual. She tells everyone that Rajat and Savi’s marriage can’t happen and that she knows the truth about him. She also says that he’ll never get custody of Saisha; everyone is shocked by this.

