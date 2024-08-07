Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Savi-Rajat’s wedding preparations begin; will there be more drama?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat’s (Hitesh Bhardwaj) wedding getting fixed. We saw the MMS leak drama of Mrunmayee too, which added to the anger of Savi and Rajat. However, they have set their differences aside for the sake of Sai and are getting married now. We saw them talk about their marriage as a deal and told each other not to expect anything from the other in marriage.

The upcoming episode will see preparations beginning in full swing at both the Bhosale and Thakkar houses for the wedding. The engagement preparations will be on, and attires will be selected for both the bride and groom. Savi’s lehenga for the engagement will be exquisitely designed, and the family will be all praise for it. However, Savi will be gloomy and worried, thinking about how she is getting married only for the sake of Sai.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.