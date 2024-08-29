Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi realizing Rajat's mind and getting to know his dilemma about Sai. Savi will be determined to learn the real truth.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Janmashtami supposed to be a new and ideal start for Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) after their marriage. But a revelation coming from Arsh has spoilt Rajat’s mind. He revealed during the Dahi Handi event that Sai was his daughter and not Rajat’s daughter. This left Rajat shaken, and he reached home after being drunk. Savi got angry at him and questioned on how he can push Sai aside.

The upcoming episode will see Rajat keeping away from Sai and wondering what to do and whether to believe the fact or not. Soon, Savi will also realize that Rajat believes that Sai is not his daughter. Savi will be shocked at this development and will be determined to find the truth. Savi will firmly believe that Rajat is Sai’s father and will vow to go to any length to prove it.

What will happen next? Will Savi be able to prove the truth?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.