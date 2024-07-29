Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Savi threatens to drag Rajat to court; drama over Aman-Mrunmayi’s MMS issue

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) having differences owing to the custody of Sai. We saw how Aashka has played her game tactfully and has taken Sai along with her. Rajat has been angry at Savi for siding with Aashka in this case.

The upcoming drama will again put Savi and Rajat against each other. The MMS video of Aman and Mrunmayi will get leaked and Milind will blame Aman for it. Milind along with Savi will come to Rajat’s house and will question Aman. Milind will end up beating Aman while Aman will have no clue on what has happened.

Rajat will intervene and will try to protect Aman. Milind will tell Rajat about the video being leaked and will blame Aman for it. Aman will get aggressive as well as emotional and will tell that he is not involved in it. Milind will be hyper and will challenge Rajat. Rajat and Savi will end up fighting wherein Savi will challenge to drag Rajat and Aman to the court.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.