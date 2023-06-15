Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Savi expresses her heartfelt desire

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is all set for a generation leap. Lead actors Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh are on the verge of exiting the show, thus making way for the newer generation actors to take over the centre stage. Well, the show is set for a major climax just before the generation leap happens in the plot.

And as we have already written, there is a major threat to the life of Virat. Ramakant who is a dreadful culprit is trying to escape from the jail. Virat stands in between his escape. The coming days will see Ramakant not only escaping but also kidnapping Virat.

The ongoing track shows Savi’s courage and valour when she proved that she is Virat’s daughter. She not only gave information regarding the attack planned, but also helped Virat to tackle the situation and avoid the attack.

However, the coming episode will see Savi being dejected about her living. She will express her angst over not being able to live with her father and mother. She will tell that she hates it when she has to live with one of her parents and not both of them.

Satya will be pained and will understand what the child is going through.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles.

