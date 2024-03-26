Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Anvi getting locked up inside a room by Mukul Mama so that his secret is well-protected.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) motivating Anvi to speak up for herself and expose Mukul Mama’s nasty activities. As we know, Savi saw how Mukul Mama tried to advance towards Anvi after she got injured. Savi did not tell it out to the family, but wanted Anvi to expose Mama.

Now the coming drama will focus on whether Anvi can muster up the courage to speak the truth. While the family will be busy playing with colours, Savi will ask Anvi to tell it out to her family. Mukul will realize that Savi has given the needed confidence to Anvi and that she might speak up. In order to retain his dignity in front of the family, he will create a situation where the family members will ask Anvi to get a recorder from the room. When Anvi will go inside the room, Mama will lock her inside the room so that she does not speak up.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1164 25th March Written Episode Update

Anvi questioned Savi why she let Mukul Mama free when she could have exposed him.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.