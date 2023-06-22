ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ashwini apologizes to Virat for her grave mistake

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ashwini seek apology from Virat for the bad act that she did to separate Sai from Virat.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jun,2023 12:46:27
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ashwini apologizes to Virat for her grave mistake

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the hijackers keeping the people on board the flight from Nagpur to Mumbai captive. Sai, Satya, Savi and the entire Chavan family are on the same flight. As we know, Bheema demanded big money and the release of Ramakant. Virat (Neil Bhatt) takes up the mission and has come on board the plane with the money. Virat is shocked to see his family having a bad time in the flight. Ashwini is injured as a result of Bheema shooting her. She has lost a lot of blood.

The coming episode will see Bheema torturing Virat by humiliating his family members. Ashwini will seek to talk to her son Virat. Ashwini who will be in pain, will tell Bheema and his men that she is not sure o surviving, and wants to talk to her son. Ashwini will cry and will apologize to her son Virat for being responsible for separating Sai from him. Ashwini will confess that Sai married Satya because of her and that she was the one who suggested to Sai to get married.

Virat will be shocked to hear this fact.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Kinjal promise to bring stability to the Shah house
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Kinjal promise to bring stability to the Shah house
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba spies on Jatin
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba spies on Jatin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai faces a tough situation
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai faces a tough situation
Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet
Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets livid at Maaya
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets livid at Maaya
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara questions Abhinav over his worry
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara questions Abhinav over his worry
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s emotional breakdown post her transformation
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s emotional breakdown post her transformation
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Vikrant to get into a fight
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Vikrant to get into a fight
I would love to visit Paris and Las Vegas: Kuldeep
I would love to visit Paris and Las Vegas: Kuldeep
Reena Kapoor recalls her engagement day while shooting for a gripping sequence in the show ‘Ashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’
Reena Kapoor recalls her engagement day while shooting for a gripping sequence in the show ‘Ashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’
Extraction 2 Review: Every Bit As Engrossing As The First Film
Extraction 2 Review: Every Bit As Engrossing As The First Film
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Is Preeta dead?
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Is Preeta dead?
Read Latest News