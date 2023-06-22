Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ashwini apologizes to Virat for her grave mistake

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the hijackers keeping the people on board the flight from Nagpur to Mumbai captive. Sai, Satya, Savi and the entire Chavan family are on the same flight. As we know, Bheema demanded big money and the release of Ramakant. Virat (Neil Bhatt) takes up the mission and has come on board the plane with the money. Virat is shocked to see his family having a bad time in the flight. Ashwini is injured as a result of Bheema shooting her. She has lost a lot of blood.

The coming episode will see Bheema torturing Virat by humiliating his family members. Ashwini will seek to talk to her son Virat. Ashwini who will be in pain, will tell Bheema and his men that she is not sure o surviving, and wants to talk to her son. Ashwini will cry and will apologize to her son Virat for being responsible for separating Sai from him. Ashwini will confess that Sai married Satya because of her and that she was the one who suggested to Sai to get married.

Virat will be shocked to hear this fact.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

