Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Bhavar provokes Savi against Ishaan; Savi confronts Ishaan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Bhavar Patil (Karanvir Bohra) cornering Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and trying to take control of her life. He initially got her trapped in a rave party case. When Ishaan (Shakti Arora) bailed her out, he was on the lookout for another plan.

We saw how Savi was approached for an alliance, which she refused. Ishaan got to know of it and questioned Savi on her career plans and marriage. Savi did not like Ishaan’s interference.

The upcoming episode will see Bhavar getting the guy who asked Savi for marriage, beaten very badly. The guy will land in the hospital and Bhavar will pretend to nab the people who hit him. Savi will be told by Bhavar that the goons hit the guy after taking a supari of 50, 000 from Ishaan. Savi will be seen questioning Ishaan for the crime. Ishaan will totally be clueless and will understand the game that Bhavar is trying to play.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1232 2nd June Written Episode Update

Ishaan promised to a weeping Reeva that Savi would never come in between their love life. Ishaan later questioned Savi on her career plans and marriage.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.