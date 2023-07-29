ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan and Savi get into an altercation

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan and Savi having a major fight wherein they will talk ill of the other.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen huge drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) struggling to find herself admission to the coveted Bhosale Institute. Her only problem is that she is a student of Isha Bhosale, who happens to be the mother of Ishaan (Shakti Arora). Ishaan hates Savi as much as he hates his mother. Ishaan has been finding no excuse for belittling Savi in all ways. Yashwant and Ishaan had already told Savi that her interview will not happen. But when Savi asked for a written explanation as to why her interview cannot happen, Shantanu salvaged the situation and confirmed that Savi’s interview will happen the next day.

The coming episode will see Ishaan and Savi fighting for yet another time. Ishaan will disrespect Isha and Savi will jump in and protect her mentor. She will tell Ishaan that he is not respectful and learned in any way. She will ask him not to talk badly about Isha. All of this will make Ishaan decide that whatever happens in the interview, he will see to it that she does not bag admission to the institute.

Can Savi showcase her calibre and win a seat for herself?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

