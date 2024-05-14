Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan and Savi in a big dilemma; Harinee recovers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) relationship drifting apart with time. As we know, Savi started her own Chai stall before the Bhosale Institute, which has irked the Bhosales. To make things worse, Ishaan is being forced by his family to take a divorce from Savi. Ishaan has given Savi the papers and has demanded it be signed at the earliest. However, Ishaan and Savi have been remembering their moments together. We also saw Surekha planning things ahead for Ishaan by organizing an engagement ceremony for Ishaan and Reeva (Sumit Arora). Ishaan was pained as he did not know how to react. On the other hand, Ishaan forced Savi to sign the divorce papers.

The upcoming episode will see Harinee getting conscious. This will force Ishaan and Savi to go to the hospital to meet Harinee. Harinee will be happy to see Savi and Ishaan together. She will be thankful to Ishaan for helping them out and protecting Savi. Harinee will want to know about their marriage from Savi. However, Ishaan will be shocked to know from the doctors that Harinee should not have any mental strain. Ishaan will propose to Savi that they hide their marital problems and fake being a happy couple for the sake of Harinee. However, Savi will not want to stick to lies and will want to tell the reality about their relationship with Harinee.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1213 13th May Written Episode Update

Surekha organized the engagement of Ishaan and Reeva without their knowledge. She proposed to Reeva asking for her hand for her son Ishaan. On the other hand, Savi impressed Surya Prakash by faring well in the exam.

What will Savi decide?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.