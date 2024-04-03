Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan and Savi’s dinner date gets special

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) being indebted to Savi (Bhavika Sharma) for finding the root cause for Anvi’s problem and finding a solution for the same. We saw how Surekha also thanked Savi and told her that she was grateful to her. Ishaan wanted to thank Savi profusely for what she has done for Anvi.

Ishaan asked Reeva to give a suggestion. Reeva ordered a gift for Savi, but Ishaan wanted to do something unique for Savi.

The coming episode will see Ishaan writing a letter to Savi asking whether they can go out for dinner. Savi will be forced to reply okay to the message. In the evening, Ishaan and Savi will go to a restaurant for dinner. However, their dinner time will be made special as they will be the 100th couple entering their restaurant. The hotel management will plan a special romantic date for their 100th couple. They will serve them wine, special dinner at their specially decorated dinner table. Ishaan and Savi will be embarrassed about it.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1172 2nd April Written Episode Update

Surekha stopped Savi from going out of the house. Ishaan and others in the family acknowledged Savi’s help for Anvi.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.