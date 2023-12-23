Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan attends the interview with his parents

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) getting to know the real intention behind Reeva (Sumit Singh) opting to go abroad for her studies. Ishaan felt guilty for behaving harshly with Reeva. But his ego does not accept him to bend down to Reeva. We also saw Shantanu and Isha being on the verge of felicitation in London for the achievements of the Bhosale Institute. Shantanu had wanted Ishaan to come with them to the felicitation. However, Ishaan refused to go and told this in front of Surekha and his family.

The coming episode will see Shantanu and Isha’s interview happening before their London visit. Ishaan will be forced to attend the interview along with his parents in order to keep the goodwill of Bhosale Institute high. He will also learn about the collaboration that is to happen between the London Institute and Bhosale Institute. This will prompt Ishaan to attend the interview.

However, he will agree to meet Surekha for lunch in his cabin. But when Surekha will come, Ishaan will not be there. Surekha will be shocked to see the live telecast of the interview where Ishaan will be seated with Shantanu and Isha.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1071 22nd December Written Episode Update

Ishaan got to know through Reeva’s mother that Reeva did not go abroad to study, based on her own career choice. He understood that Reeva’s mother had threatened to commit suicide if she had stayed back.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.