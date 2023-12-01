Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan breaks down after rejecting Reeva’s apology

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) being pained by the sudden appearance of Reeva (Sumit Singh) at the college campus. As we know, Ishaan had found it very tough to get over the loneliness when Reeva had left him. Now, with Reeva returning, Ishaan is feeling the pain again.

We saw how Ishaan took Savi to a cafe, but remained indifferent and quiet. Savi had questioned him on his indifference and had enquired whether he was alright. Ishaan just walked away from the cafe, and was lost in himself.

The coming episode will see Reeva coming to the Bhosale house and seeking an apology from the entire family. Surekha will initially humiliate Reeva and ask her to bring together a broken vase. She will tell Reeva that if she will join the pieces together to make it a vase again, she will forgive her. However, Ishaan will tell her in depth on how he was hurt when she had left him. He will send her out of the house and will ask her not to return to his life. Ishaan will break down and will not be able to handle himself.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1049 30th November Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.