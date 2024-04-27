Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan breaks Savi’s heart; hurts himself for slapping her

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with viewers finally getting what they have been waiting for. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has fallen in love with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and has been trying to express her love for him. We wrote about how she wrote her feelings in a letter and read it to Ishaan. She talked about how he has always been a pillar of support to her in her good and bad times, and how she has fallen in love with him. From being a mentor to a soulmate, Savi expressed before Ishaan that she loves him.

The upcoming episode will see Ishaan being shocked by the love confession. As we wrote, Ishaan ended up slapping Savi. Ishaan will react aggressively and will scold Savi for being a very normal person with only the basic interests. He will question her on her big intent of becoming an IAS officer, and will tell her that she has lost all the valuable time in thinking about her love and writing her love letter. He will humiliate Savi’s love for him, and will ask her to go.

Savi will be crestfallen and will leave the place. She will not be able to understand why Ishaan reacted like this. On the other hand, Ishaan will be very angry at himself for slapping Savi. He will hurt himself, bang his hand on the wall, leaving his hand soaked in blood. He will tell himself that Savi is getting distracted from her main goal of studies. However, as we know, his reaction stemmed from the fact that he did not want to get close to her, because he was guilty of killing her family.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1196 26th April Written Episode Update

Yashwant yelled at Ishaan for taking the big decision to include Chinmay in their institute without consulting him. On the other sid, Savi geared up to make her love confession before Ishaan.

Will Savi ever know this?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.