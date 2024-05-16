Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan misses Savi; Savi tells the entire truth to Harinee

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Harinee recovering from coma and this bringing joy finally to Savi (Bhavika Sharma). As we know, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) had told Savi not to tell Harinee about their divorce, but Harinee got to know about it and refused to go with Ishaan.

The upcoming episode will see Ishaan telling his family about Harinee and Savi’s decision to not come to the Bhosale house. All in the Bhosale family will be happy. But Ishaan will not be in a happy state of mind. Above all, Savi would have cleared the medical bills at the hospital and Ishaan’s cheque will be given back to him. This will also hurt Ishaan a lot.

Reeva (Sumit Arora) will be extremely happy at the turn of events. She will take Ishaan for a dinner date, where Ishaan will be visibly sad. Reeva will notice the sorrow on his face, and will question him whether he is happy with Harinee and Savi’s decision. Ishaan will have tears in his eyes at one point, and will excuse himself for some private time at the washroom where he will be seen crying. Meanwhile, Savi will tell Harinee the truth about having a chai stall and being sent out of the college too.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1215 15th May Written Episode Update

Ishaan made all preparations at home to welcome Harinee and Savi. He was very much excited about the return of Savi to his house. However, Harinee got to know the truth and refused to come with Ishaan.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.