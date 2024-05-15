Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan prepares for Harinee’s welcome; Harinee knows the truth

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen absorbing drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being on the verge of getting divorced. Even before the divorce could happen, Surekha took the strong move of getting Ishaan and Reeva (Sumit Arora) engaged. However, the engagement was halted by a call from the hospital about Harinee’s recovery. This prompted both Savi and Ishaan to be with Harinee during her discharge. Ishaan told Savi not to tell Harinee the truth as she was going through a not-so-strong mental condition.

The upcoming episode will see Ishaan telling his family about bringing Savi and Harinee home. Reeva will be seen giving Ishaan the permission on the condition that he would marry her in a month’s time. All will be set from Ishaan’s side to bring Savi and Harinee home. However, Harinee will learn the truth about Ishaan and Savi’s failed marriage.

Ishaan will be angry at Savi for letting the truth out. But Harinee will tell Ishaan that God showed the path for her to learn the truth.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1214 14th May Written Episode Update

Ishaan and Savi met Harinee and got emotional. Harinee thanked Ishaan for supporting them and marrying Savi. Ishaan advised Savi not to tell Harinee the truth.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.