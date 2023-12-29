Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan proposes to Reeva

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Reeva (Sumit Singh) finally impressing Ishaan (Shakti Arora) with her good deed. As we know, Reeva saved Surekha’s life and admitted her to the hospital. She also won the love and trust of Surekha when she made her eat food and also took care of the entire Bhosale family.

We saw how Surekha announced the wedding of Ishaan and Reeva. However, Reeva had wanted time and had not given her consent.

Now, the coming episode will see Ishaan taking Reeva to a restaurant and asking her why she did not consent to the marriage. Reeva will have tears in her eyes, as she will feel that Ishaan has forgotten her, and will say that she does not want him to forcefully agree for the marriage.

Ishaan will go down on his knees and propose to Reeva in style. He will tell her that he never forgot her and always loved her.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.