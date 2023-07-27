Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan questions his father

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Savi (Bhavika Sharma) reached the campus of Bhosale Institute late and could not meet Shantanu. Isha requested Shantanu to keep Savi safe for the night. Shantanu made arrangements for Savi to stay inside the campus. Unfortunately, the security allowed Savi to sleep in Ishaan’s room. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) spotted Savi in his room and interrogated the whole fiasco.

He got to know that Savi was sent by Isha, and that his father wanted to give her admission. Savi was thrown out of the cabin by Ishaan.

The coming episode will see Ishaan’s anger at his father. He will question Shantanu before the entire family on why he got in touch with Isha. He will demand an answer from Shantanu. Shantanu will remain silent when his family will grow angry at him. Ishaan will finally tell his father that if he does not tell the truth, he will get the girl arrested.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

