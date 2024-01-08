Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan reaches the kidnap spot to save Savi’s family

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Samrudh getting into action to kidnap Savi’s family and force her to wed him. As we know, he wanted to kidnap Savi (Bhavika Sharma) at her house. But the plan failed with the sudden arrival of Ishaan (Shakti Arora). Later, Samrudh entered the venue of Savi’s felicitation, as a cameraman and played his game. Silently, he got the Chavan family members kidnapped without anyone knowing about it. He got their drinks spiked and made them unconscious and got them to a deserted place.

Samrudh later informed Savi to get married to him, failing which he will kill all in her family. Savi was forced to get into a bridal getup and reach the place to save her family. Ishaan on the other hand, was seen taking the help of police to save Savi’s family.

The coming episode will see Ishaan and Savi struggling individually to reach the place where Samrudh has kept the family captive. Ishaan will be the first to reach the spot. He will witness the Chavan family being tormented by Samrudh. He will wait for a police who will get late owing to the heavy traffic on the road. Meanwhile, Savi will take a bike and will try to reach the place.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1086 7th January Written Episode Update

After kidnapping all the Chavan family members, Samrudh revealed his face to Savi. He forced her to don a bridal getup and reach the location sent by him, so that he could marry her.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.