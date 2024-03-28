Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan repents his big mistake

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Anvi battling her fear and revealing the big truth of Mukul Mama having taken advantage of her innocence from her childhood. However, her confession went to deaf ears as Mukul Mama had already inebriated the entire Bhosale family by feeding them something nasty during Holi.

Anvi is now stuck with Mukul Mama seeking revenge on her. On the other hand, Ishaan (Shakti Arora), Reeva (Sumit Singh) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) who will be under the severe effects of the Bhang, will talk about the complications in their lives.

Savi will question Ishaan why he chose to marry her, when he was profusely in love with Reeva. Reeva will also want an answer to this question. Ishaan will get emotional on hearing this question and will talk about the big mistake he made in his life.

He will tell Savi that he made a mistake in Ramtek. Reeva and Savi will be all ears, listening to Ishaan’s story, when he will start crying.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1166 27th March Written Episode Update

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.