Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan sacrifices his love; Savi gets arrested

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) realizing that he has fallen in love with Savi (Bhavika Sharma). He feels conscious of the fact that he is marrying Reeva when he does not love her. We saw Ishaan deciding to tell Reeva that he cannot marry her. Ishaan also confessed that he has fallen for Savi. However, the person listening on the other side will not be Reeva, but Surekha.

The upcoming episode will see Surekha reacting angrily to this love confession coming from Ishaan. She will tell Ishaan that he should not tell Reeva as she will die out of shock. Surekha will tell Ishaan that even though he does not love Reeva, he has to marry her and give her life. Ishaan will initially refuse, but Surekha will give him her promise and will ask him to abide by it. Ishaan will decide to sacrifice his love for the promise given to Surekha.

On the other hand, Savi will be continuously bullied by Bhavar (Karanvir Bohra). When Savi will categorically tell him that she is not in love with him, Bhavar Patil will plan a dubious scheme of locking Savi in the lockup. He will deliberately create a scenario where Savi is present at a party where the police will raid. Savi will also be arrested along with the other girls at the party. Bhavar will do this in order to keep Savi before his eyes at the lockup.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1229 30th May Written Episode Update

Ishaan realized that he was in love with Savi. He did not want to fool Reeva and decided to alert Reeva about his change of plan in marrying her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.