Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan saves Harinee’s life

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) coming for their dinner. However, Ishaan hit upon a business opportunity when he saw a friend of his who was also an investor. The meeting of Ishaan which was unplanned, ruined the dinner ambience of Ishaan and Savi. Savi decided to walk off from the hotel when Ishaan did not take his calls. However, later, Ishaan searched for Savi and apologized for the same. The two of them had a good dinner time at a roadside restaurant.

The coming episode will see Harinee’s life being in danger with the hospital she is in, having a power failure due to which her dialysis will not happen. Her health condition will get critical, and Ishaan and Savi will wonder how to save her life. Ishaan will take the big decision of carrying Harinee in her arms, and walking all the way to the hospital where she can be treated. There will be a strike on the road, owing to which no vehicle can move.

Ishaan will carry Harinee and take her to the hospital, just in time to save her. Savi will be grateful for all the help that Ishaan rendered.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1174 4th April Written Episode Update

Reeva was disturbed when she saw Savi and Ishaan having a good time at their special dinner.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.