Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan shows his concern for Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) being concerned as Savi (Bhavika Sharma) who has one hand in a sling owing to the fracture, stood on one leg for hours, as punishment given by him. Ishaan worried about Savi’s health and did not want her to lie down on the floor.

The coming episode will see Ishaan showing Savi the secret study room that he has in his bedroom. He will ask Savi to sleep on the bed so that she will get adequate rest for her tired body while he will sleep in the study.

However, Ishaan will find it tough sleeping on the adjustable sofa in the study. Also, he will want to have a watch over Savi and will place his sofa in such a way that he gets a clear vision of Savi being in bed.

Savi will also notice sounds from Ishaan’s room, but he will ask her to sleep and get some needed rest. Their conversation and concern for each other will be cute to watch.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1126 16th February Written Episode Update

Savi told Ishaan why it was very important for her to meet Commissioner Uncle.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.