Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva gets into a rift with Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) trying to digest the major setback that has hit her life. Her scholarship has been cancelled by the Bhosale Institute and she has to find ways to earn money so that she can fund her studies. She has refused to take help from Ishaan (Shakti Arora). Savi has got a job as a waitress at a restaurant and is satisfied with the job. However, she needs to abide by the rules set by the Bhosale family, especially now that the reception is round the corner.

The coming episode will see Reeva (Sumit Singh) and Ishaan discussing Savi’s behaviour in the open. Reeva will tell Ishaan how disrespectful Savi is towards Surekha. Reeva will tell Ishaan about the kind of comments passed by Savi for Akka Sahib. Savi who will listen to this conversation, will intervene and accuse Reeva of talking bad about her to her husband without her knowledge. Savi will also hit back and will tell Reeva to once get into her shoes, imagine herself in Savi’s state and think how it is to live in a house where all hate her. The talk will ignite sparks between the two of them. Ishaan will try to stop both of them but will not be successful.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1132 22nd February Written Episode Update

Will Reeva and Savi have an angst against each other after this talk?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.