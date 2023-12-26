Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva wins Surekha’s trust

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Surekha suffering a heart attack in Ishaan’s chamber in the Institute. Reeva (Sumit Singh) who spotted Surekha in such a state, took quick action to take her to the hospital. She also did a CPR on Surekha to revive her heartbeat. Ishaan was informed about Surekha’s condition. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) came to Akka Sahib and told her that he went to the interview only for his father and Bhosale Institute. Rao Sahib blamed Ishaan for Surekha’s condition.

Amidst all this, Ishaan thanked Reeva profusely for saving the life of his Akka Sahib. The coming episode will see Surekha wanting to meet Reeva. Reeva will go in to talk to Akka Sahib, when she will ask her why she saved her. Reeva will tell Akka Sahib that she did not want Ishaan to lose his mother. Akka Sahiba will realize in this talk that Reeva loves Ishaan a lot. Ishaan will also come and clarify to Akka Sahib that Reva’s mother threatened to commit suicide, and this led to Reeva going abroad for studies. Akka Sahiba’s heart will melt for Reeva.

Reeva will be seen taking care of Surekha, and feeding her with soup. Reeva and Surekha will form a bond of love and affection.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1074 25th December Written Episode Update

Will Surekha now urge Ishaan to marry Reeva?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.