Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai and Virat miss seeing each other

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engrossing moments with Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) loving each other, but not able to confess their love and unite. As we know, Sai has chosen responsibility over love and is now determined in curing Satya’s health problem. She is taking Satya to Germany for treatment. On the other hand, we wrote about Satya talking to Virat and telling him the truth about their marriage only being a deal. But Virat has controlled his feelings and has allowed Sai to take her own life decisions.

Amidst this silence, the time will finally come for Sai to bid adieu and leave for Germany. The coming episode will see Sai coming to the Chavan house to meet Virat and his family before she would leave. However, Virat who will have a feeling of pain will opt to stay in the police station. He will tell himself that he cannot see Sai going away from him.

Sai will feel dejected on not finding Virat in the house. She will enter his room, look at his belongings, remember their old days and will leave. However, Virat will finally decide to meet Sai and will come home. But it will be too late as Sai would have left for the airport.

What will happen now?

The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

