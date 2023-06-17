ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai and Virat miss seeing each other

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Virat being late in coming home to meet Sai. Both Sai and Virat will long to meet each other, but will miss by a whisker.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jun,2023 12:35:41
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai and Virat miss seeing each other

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engrossing moments with Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) loving each other, but not able to confess their love and unite. As we know, Sai has chosen responsibility over love and is now determined in curing Satya’s health problem. She is taking Satya to Germany for treatment. On the other hand, we wrote about Satya talking to Virat and telling him the truth about their marriage only being a deal. But Virat has controlled his feelings and has allowed Sai to take her own life decisions.

Amidst this silence, the time will finally come for Sai to bid adieu and leave for Germany. The coming episode will see Sai coming to the Chavan house to meet Virat and his family before she would leave. However, Virat who will have a feeling of pain will opt to stay in the police station. He will tell himself that he cannot see Sai going away from him.

Sai will feel dejected on not finding Virat in the house. She will enter his room, look at his belongings, remember their old days and will leave. However, Virat will finally decide to meet Sai and will come home. But it will be too late as Sai would have left for the airport.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi gives Akshara an advice
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi gives Akshara an advice
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimple and Pakhi have a tiff
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimple and Pakhi have a tiff
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is All Graceful In This Green Lehenga; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is All Graceful In This Green Lehenga; Check Here
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya’s frank talk with Virat
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya’s frank talk with Virat
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets to know Kiara’s secret
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets to know Kiara’s secret
Latest Stories
My father is proud of my work: Megha Chakraborty of Imlie fame
My father is proud of my work: Megha Chakraborty of Imlie fame
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi learns about Nidhi’s evil plan against Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi learns about Nidhi’s evil plan against Preeta
Why Was Adipurush Removed From The Tribeca Film Festival?
Why Was Adipurush Removed From The Tribeca Film Festival?
Alia Bhatt Plays Computer Hacker Keya Dhawan In Gal Gadot Starrer
Alia Bhatt Plays Computer Hacker Keya Dhawan In Gal Gadot Starrer
My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani
My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani
Read Latest News