Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai faces a tough situation

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sai facing the tough situation of choosing between Vinayak and Savi. What will happen now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jun,2023 14:40:12
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai faces a tough situation

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the hijackers creating a panic situation for all the passengers on board the flight to Mumbai from Nagpur. As we know, Sai, Savi and Satya are there on the flight and so is the entire Chavan family. We wrote about how Ramakant’s men who are the hijackers demanded the release of Ramakant and huge money. They wanted Virat (Neil Bhatt) to bring that inside the flight. In return, Virat requested the hijackers to send out 10 people from the flight out. Kids in the flight were sent out. But since 9 places were already occupied, the hijackers were stuck with two kids, that is Vinayak and Savi.

The coming episode will see Sai’s (Ayesha Singh) dilemma as she will be given the responsibility of choosing the kid who will go out. Sai will break down and will not be able to do anything. Vinayak and Savi will not know what to do, while Bhavani will urge Sai to send out Vinayak who is the heir to their family. Sai will weep uncontrollably when little Savi will solve the problem. She will send out Vinayak and will continue to stay on the flight. Sai will cry hugging her daughter.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

