Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai secures a gun with her brave act

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sai securing a gun through her brave act. Will Virat and Sai gain an upper hand now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Jun,2023 12:53:23
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai secures a gun with her brave act

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the edge-of-the-seat drama happening on the flight that is on its way to Mumbai from Nagpur. The flight has been hijacked by Ramakant’s men who have demanded the release of Ramakant and also asked for huge money. We have seen Virat (Neil Bhatt) enter the flight with the money promised. Virat is sad to see his family facing a tough time on the flight. Sai is faced with a dreadful situation where she is forced to choose between her present husband Satya (Harshad Arora) and her ex-husband Virat (Neil Bhatt). Thankfully, the bullet shot accidentally did not injure Virat, but injured Ramakant’s own man.

The coming episode will see Virat playing a game to secure the gun which is in the socks of the dead Air Marshall. He will use the toilet and will leave a note to Sai, to secure the gun. Virat will make a sign from his hand that will indicate the toilet paper and the chit kept inside it. Sai will later want to use the washroom and will secure the chit. She will put up a brave act and will pretend to fall and will derive the gun from the man.

Virat and Sai will thereby gain command over the hijackers.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

