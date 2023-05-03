Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya pleases Savi with his surprise

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, will see Satya giving Savi a cute surprise, which will help him win Savi's love and confidence.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Virat’s (Neil Bhatt) life taking a total turnaround. While he wanted Sai (Ayesha Singh) into his life, he asked his wife Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) to give him divorce. Pakhi finally understood that Virat can never be happy with her, and agreed to let him free from all of her responsibilities. However, Virat’s life turned upside down when Sai got married to Satya (Harshad Arora).

Now the coming drama will see Sai starting her life afresh at her husband’s place. However, Savi will be angry at Sai for marrying Satya. Savi who will not like Satya much, will refuse to come to the new house. However, Sai will convince her and take her.

At Satya’s house, Satya will have his way and knack for handling Savi. He will bring her inside after talking about a particular surprise. He will show Savi her new room which will be decorated and personalized as per Savi’s taste. Savi will be very much impressed with the room and will agree to stay.

What will Virat do now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

