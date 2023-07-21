ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi elopes from home

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi finally deciding to elope from home so that she can avert the decision of her marriage.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jul,2023 15:10:35
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi elopes from home 835668

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is about to get married to Samrudh, as Bhavani wants her to get married. However, Savi and the rest of the family know of the fact that Samrudh is not a nice person by character. However, all know that Bhavani will not accept any excuses. Hence Ashwini and Ninad request Savi to elope from home so that her marriage does not happen.

The coming episode will see Savi taking the step that Sai adviced her to take, and will decide to leave home. She will have an emotional talk with her grandparents who will ask her to be safe. She will carry her certificates and Ashwini will ask her to keep her jewels with her.

On the other hand, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will get to know that Reeva (Sumit Singh) is going to London and not returning. So he will decide to go to Mumbai to stop her.

What will happen now? Will the paths of Savi and Ishaan meet?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

