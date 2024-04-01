Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi exposes Mukul Mama

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being determined to expose Mukul Mama. However, the family blamed her for being wrong in her thought process. Rao Sahib asked Savi to leave the house, after Surekha demanded Savi to be ousted from the house.

However, Savi wanted to prove the truth as she wanted Anvi to be safe. She took the last chance given to her by Ishaan (Shakti Arora). Savi packed her bags and was about to leave, but wanted to make a big declaration before she left the Bhosale house.

The coming episode will see Savi successfully running the video of Anvi’s confession which had been captured on her phone. The Bhosale family members will be shocked to see their own Anvi confess the truth wherein she will accept that she has been molested by Mukul Mama from childhood.

Reactions will pour in from the family, with Ishaan getting angry at his Mama. Nishi will also react and will stand up for his daughter. Surekha will slap Mukul and will be embarrassed to call him her brother.

Ishaan will be grateful to Savi for taking that one last opportunity and exposing the true face of Mama.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1170 31st March Written Episode Update

Savi opened up on the truth and told the Bhosale family about Mukul Mama’s deeds. But none was ready to believe her.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.