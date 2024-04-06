Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets a panic attack; Ishaan calms her down

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Ishaan’s (Shakti Arora) saviour act as he did the unthinkable to save Harinee’s life. He not only carried her in his arms and walked all the way to the nearby hospital, but also saw to it that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) did not panic and lose hope. Ishaan’s efforts saw fruit when the doctor declared that Harinee was on the verge of improvement.

The coming episode will see Savi and Ishaan drive back home, but facing problems with their car facing a problem on the rainy night. Ishaan will get out of the car to check the problem but will be shocked to see all the doors being jammed and not able to open from either sides. This will create a panic situation with Savi inside the car and Ishaan out of it. Savi who has this claustrophobia will soon recollect her parents’ past and will get a panic attack. Ishaan who will be outside the car, will try his best to keep Savi in the best of spirits. He will ask Savi to play a game of Antakshari with him, which Savi will play with great difficulty. After a while, she will sleep while Ishaan will stand and watch her sleeping the entire night.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.