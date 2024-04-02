Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets accepted in the Bhosale family

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) showing the courage to stand up for Anvi, even when the entire Bhosale family has gone against Savi. As we saw, Savi showed the proof of the recording that was on her phone, about Anvi’s confession about Mukul Mama. Anvi broke down, which was indication enough for the family to understand what had happened. The entire family went against Mukul Mama. We saw Surekha slapping her brother for his crime.

The coming episode will see the Bhosale family stand up for Anvi and console her after the entire expose. Mukul Mama will be sent out of the house, and the family members will try to make Anvi happy.

Savi, will in the meanwhile, decide to walk out of the house. However, she will be stopped by Ishaan (Shakti Arora). Ishaan will tell her that she cannot go out of the house. Surekha and Anvi will also stop Savi from going. Surekha will tell Savi that she might have a lot of problems with her, but this act of hers in saving Anvi’s life has made her indebtful to Savi.

Savi will be stopped from going out and this will make Ishaan happy. He will want to thank Savi in a special way.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1171 1st April Written Episode Update

Even when Savi showed the family proof of Mukul Mama’s dirty act, Mama pleaded that he was innocent.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.