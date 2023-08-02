ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets admission to Bhosale Institute

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi finally managing to secure admission at the Bhosale Institute. Be part of her new journey.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Aug,2023 13:45:10
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) making sure that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) does not get admission to the Bhosale Institute. When Savi answered all the interview questions correctly, Ishaan found another means to test her and challenged Savi to a one-to-one basketball match.

At the basketball court, Savi learned the game very quickly and out beat Ishaan and went ahead to win the game.

The coming episode will see Ishaan giving yet another herculean task for Savi to complete in a day’s time in order to get her seat. He ordered her to bring her transfer certificate from her old college. Also, he asked her to pay up the money for admission as the time for bagging the scholarship is over.

Savi will seek Isha’s help again. However, destiny will pave the way for Savi to grab her seat in the institute. Soon, she will be thrilled to see her name on the notice board of selected candidates put up at the Bhosale Institute.

How will Savi’s new journey be?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

