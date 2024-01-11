Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets into trauma after losing her family

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting the shock of her life when the doctor told her that none in her family could survive the accident. He told her that they were dead even before she could bring them to the hospital. Savi was not able to come to terms with her loss.

On the other hand, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) was guilty of being the person who was responsible for Savi’s family’s death. As we wrote, Ishaan had asked Vinu to take his family and stand behind the canister so that he could fight Samrudh. However, when Samrudh shot a bullet aiming at Ishaan, he bent and it hit the canister which resulted in the explosion of the place.

Ishaan was unable to tell this truth to Savi. However, even before he wanted to tell this, new problems would erupt.

The coming episode will see Savi being asked to sign the postmortem papers of her family. She will not be able to handle the stress, with the doctors stating that Harinee who is the sole survivor, has suffered a skull fracture. Savi will faint and the doctors will treat her. They will tell Ishaan that Savi has gone into trauma after her personal loss, and that her BP has gone down a lot.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1089 10th January Written Episode Update

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.