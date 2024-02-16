Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets questioned by Nishikant

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being punished by Ishaan (Shakti Arora) for disregarding Surekha’s words and going to attend the seminar. However, Savi will in the coming episode, tell Ishaan that it was very important for her to meet the senior cop as he was like family to her.

The coming episode will see Savi talk about her father Virat Chavan, whose reference was given on stage by the cop. She will also tell Ishaan that her father worked under the same person, and that her mother was like a daughter to the cop.

Ishaan will realize Savi’s intent and feel bad for whatever happened to her. Amidst all this, Nishikant will be worried about Savi meeting the senior policeman. He will question Savi and ask her whether she revealed everything about them to the senior cop.

Nishkant will be worried as he will want the kidnapping case of Savi to die down and not become an issue.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1125 15th February Written Episode Update

Savi went to the seminar and met the veteran cop Mr Salaskar. At home, Surekha waged a war against Savi.

What will Nishikant do to silence Savi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.