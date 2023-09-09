Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Vinayak's deeds

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi getting to know of a big truth related to her brother Vinayak.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Sep,2023 16:14:06
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists that have brought about more drama. We saw Savi barging into Ishaan’s house to question Ishaan as to why he asked Isha to repay the bills. Ishaan got her arrested as he was confused what she was arriving at. As we know, Surekha had called Isha and told her to repay the amount that they have paid to the hospital for her recovery. Isha felt bad and cried, and even stopped eating.

The coming episode will see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting back to the hospital to serve Isha (Mansi Salvi). Isha will realize that Savi has done some weird deed and will question her. At the same time, the police will understand Mandar’s hand behind the attack. Savi will go to the police station and will question Mandar.

In this conversation, she will get to know the big truth of her brother Vinayak (Abhishek Kumaarr) being involved in the attack along with Mandar. Savi will be shocked to learn that Vinayak wanted to attack her as well as Isha.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

