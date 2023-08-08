Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets trapped in a room

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) feeling happy after bagging admission to Bhosale Institute against all odds. We saw how Isha stood as a solid support to Savi and helped her keep her first step of getting admission to the college.

We saw how Savi’s first day in college was a disaster as she was harassed by Durba and her friends. Savi got reprimanded by Ishaan (Shakti Arora) for being late to his class. When Ayush tried to kiss Savi, Savi slapped him.

The coming episode will see the boy taking revenge on Savi. He will drag her and will trap her inside a room in the college. The gang will lock up Savi in the room. Time will pass by, but Savi will be inside the room. She will try to find a way to get out, but will not. Harini at home, will be worried as Savi will not be back from college. She will reach the college with her husband to track Savi. Inside the room, Savi will be seen crying and will not know how to find a way out.

Who will save Savi? What will happen?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.