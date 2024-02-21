Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi looks for job options

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) going through a major setback with her scholarship getting cancelled as per the rulebook. The reason for this was that Savi was not financially stable and was married too. Savi protested against this cancellation and told Ishaan (Shakti Arora) that she would talk to the board and convince them that her marriage was not a permanent fixture of her life. Ishaan tried to handle Savi and told her that he would financially help her. But Savi did not want to take the help of Ishaan.

The coming episode will see Savi trying to find a way to get money for her college expenses now that she will not be getting the scholarship. Savi will start hunting for a job and will start calling people where there are job vacancies. She will be very much perturbed about her future, and will also be determined to find her way out by getting a job and a good income to support her studies.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1130 20th February Written Episode Update

Ishaan tried to fight against the injustice meted out by the board members of the college by deciding to cancel Savi’s scholarship as per the rulebook. Ishaan broke this bad news to Savi, who was shattered.

Will Savi be successful in getting a job?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.